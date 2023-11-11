Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $806,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after acquiring an additional 619,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $135.66.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

