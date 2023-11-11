Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 567,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.