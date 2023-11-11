Archer Investment Corp Sells 280 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

NYSE VMW opened at $149.66 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

