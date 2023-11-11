Archer Investment Corp Has $233,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.