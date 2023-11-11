Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,420 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $111.41 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.