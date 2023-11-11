BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of DaVita worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in DaVita by 73.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in DaVita by 156.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

