BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 11,440 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 608,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $528,057. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

