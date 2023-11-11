BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

