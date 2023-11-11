BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.70 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 0.4 %

WestRock stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -17.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

