Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.07 and a 200-day moving average of $212.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

