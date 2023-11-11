Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,160,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.