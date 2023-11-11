Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

DIS stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.