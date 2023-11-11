Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $150.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

