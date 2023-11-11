FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $4,549,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.1% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $665.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.59.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.