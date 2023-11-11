Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $786,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $767.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $632.45 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,026. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.