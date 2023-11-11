Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.