Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROP opened at $517.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $518.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.34.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

