Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 84,316 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,316 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.