Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

GEHC opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.