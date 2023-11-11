Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $445.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

