Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 775 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 727.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $695,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 16.7 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

