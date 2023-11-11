The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Mosaic by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 55.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

