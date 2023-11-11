Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Seagen worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGEN

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.