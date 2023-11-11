Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IHI opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

