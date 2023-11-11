Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

