Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $270.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

