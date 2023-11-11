Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

