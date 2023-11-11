Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average of $247.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

