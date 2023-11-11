Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

