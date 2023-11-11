Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 583,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

