Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.19-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWW. William Blair reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.