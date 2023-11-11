DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Up 18.7% This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $21,832.40 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

