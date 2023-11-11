Klaytn Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $475.73 million and $17.37 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Klaytn
Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,846,154,970 coins and its circulating supply is 3,241,431,685 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.
Klaytn Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
