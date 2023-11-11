Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Scorpio Tankers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.