Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Decreases By 97.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

