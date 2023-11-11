Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $28,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

ADM stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

