Ieq Capital LLC Sells 839 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

XYL stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

