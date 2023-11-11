Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Doximity worth $36,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

