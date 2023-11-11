Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.