Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

LUMN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.