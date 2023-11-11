Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Essent Group worth $38,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Essent Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 790,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Essent Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,160 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE ESNT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.