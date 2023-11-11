Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $42,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,904 shares of company stock worth $4,562,148. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

