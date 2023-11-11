Archer Investment Corp Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,888 shares of company stock worth $7,652,614. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.03 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

