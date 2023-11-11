3,590 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.