Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 90.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 843,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

