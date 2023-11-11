Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,490 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 427.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 297,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,295,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and sold 1,113,417 shares worth $112,700,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $112.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

