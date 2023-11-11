Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.