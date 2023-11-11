Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 315.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

