Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 74.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GL opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,028. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

