Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

